Home / Diaspora / NYC street co-named in honour of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur in historic first

NYC street co-named in honour of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur in historic first

The co-naming was made possible through legislation introduced by Councilmember Schulman

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A video still from a Facebook post.
In a landmark event described as a “historic first” by Councilmember Lynn Schulman, an intersection in Richmond Hill, Queens, was officially co-named “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg Way” last Saturday, honouring the ninth Guru of Sikhism.

The intersection of 114th Street and 101st Avenue, home to gurdwara Baba Makhan Shah Lubana, is now the first known location outside of India named after Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The co-naming was made possible through legislation introduced by Councilmember Schulman.

During a City Council hearing in December, she praised Guru Tegh Bahadur as a "poet, philosopher, and warrior" whose legacy of compassion, sacrifice, and justice continues to inspire generations.

The ceremony drew a crowd of community leaders and residents, including Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo, a representative from Assemblymember David Weprin’s office and members of the local Sikh congregation.

“This co-naming honors Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s legacy of sacrifice, compassion, and his unwavering stand for justice,” Schulman wrote in a Facebook post following the event.

The recognition highlights both the significance of the Sikh community in Richmond Hill and the broader contributions of Sikh heritage to the cultural fabric of New York City.

