Opinder Singh Sian, story of Punjab-origin gangster from fake marriage to global drug business busted in US

Opinder Singh Sian, story of Punjab-origin gangster from fake marriage to global drug business busted in US

The Indian-Canadian gangster has been arrested in US for running transnational drug operation along with notorious Irish gang
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Opinder Singh Sian, an Indian-Canadian man once accused of a fake marriage to bring a woman into Canada, is now facing serious drug trafficking charges in the United States.

Sian is alleged to be a key figure in an international drug smuggling operation moving methamphetamine and fentanyl precursors across several continents.

A US DEA investigation revealed his claimed ties to Irish, Italian, and Canadian organised crime groups, including the infamous Kinahan cartel, with links to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

Despite his earlier criminal convictions and ties to B.C.’s Brothers Keepers gang, Sian wasn’t considered a major player in Canada. Experts say his rise reflects individual networking skill more than gang affiliation.

Marriage rejected (2015)

Canada’s immigration board ruled Sian’s marriage to Sukhjeet Kaur Gill was fake; she was unaware of his criminal past or gang-related shooting injury.

Facing US charges

Sian is now accused by the US DEA of leading a global drug smuggling ring, moving meth and fentanyl precursors internationally.

Ties to global crime syndicates:

He allegedly claimed links to the Kinahan cartel (Ireland/Dubai), Italian mafia, Canadian gangs, and Mexican drug cartels.

DEA probe spanned multiple countries:

The investigation stretched across Turkey, Australia, Canada, and beyond, involving undercover agents and intelligence coordination.

Past-gang connections in BC:

Though never a Brothers Keepers member, Sian had connections to them and was seen with Independent Soldiers and Wolfpack gang members.

Previous criminal record:

Convicted in 2007 for careless firearm use and obstruction; injured in a 2008 gang shooting in Surrey that left another man dead.

Court appearance:

Sian is set to appear in a US court on July 21 to face international drug trafficking charges.

