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Home / Diaspora / Over 70 Indian exhibitors showcase products at food trade show in New York

Over 70 Indian exhibitors showcase products at food trade show in New York

The 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show saw India's largest-ever participation at North America's premier speciality food exhibition, bringing together Indian food brands, exporters and innovators

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New York, Updated At : 12:18 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan and Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna inaugurated the India Pavilion on Monday at the Jacob K Javits Convention Centre in New York. Image credit/X/@IndiainNewYork
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More than 70 Indian exhibitors are showcasing agricultural and processed food products at a food show in New York, providing exporters an opportunity to strengthen their business in the US market.

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The 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show saw India's largest-ever participation at North America's premier speciality food exhibition, bringing together Indian food brands, exporters and innovators, according to a press release.

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The North American market for Indian consumer packaged food products is estimated to represent about USD 30-50 billion worth of opportunity over the coming decade.

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Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan and Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna inaugurated the India Pavilion on Monday at the Jacob K Javits Convention Centre, where the trade show is being held from June 28-30, the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

The India Pavilion "celebrates the growing global demand for Indian food products while showcasing the richness, diversity and quality of India's agricultural and processed food industry to buyers, retailers and distributors from across the world," the release said.

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The pavilion is headlined by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, India Trade Promotion Organisation and All India Rice Exporters Association.

Pradhan met exhibitors and engaged with exporters of products, including Basmati rice and ready-to-eat foods. He said the India pavilion will further help strengthen India's food exports and brand presence in the United States.

Khanna said every product on display represents the dreams and livelihoods of millions of Indians working across the country's food ecosystem.

"Behind every grain, every spice and every package are millions of hands of our farmers, traders, manufacturers, factory workers, exporters, distributors and retailers," he said.

The India Pavilion features exporters across basmati rice, spices, ready-to-eat foods, beverages, organic products, frozen foods and snacks. Key attractions include the Indian Mango Showcase and a Basmati Culinary Showcase.

In a separate initiative, the Indian Consulate organised the first virtual exhibition and buyer-seller meet for Indian textiles and apparel on Monday through the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal in collaboration with the Apparel Export Promotion Council.

The event witnessed participation from 22 Indian textile and apparel exporters and 40 US importers.

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