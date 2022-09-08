 Oxford graduate Indian girl dedicates success to late grandfather; social media post goes viral : The Tribune India

Oxford graduate Indian girl dedicates success to late grandfather; social media post goes viral

Oxford graduate Indian girl dedicates success to late grandfather; social media post goes viral

Juhi Kore.

ANI

New Delhi, September 8

The story of a grandfather and his granddaughter have been doing the rounds on the internet after Juhi Kore, a graduate from the University of Oxford with a master's degree in Comparative Social Politics penned down a note on her LinkedIn.

The heart-touching note went viral in which she narrated the struggles of his grandfather from attaining education to how his dream became a reality in her.

Her post reads, "In 1947, the year India was declared a free and independent country, not every citizen was allowed to live a free and independent life. One of those individuals was a young school-aged boy who belonged to a family of the lowest caste, in a rural village in Maharashtra. Despite being a school-aged boy, his family did not want him to attend school for two primary reasons: as the eldest of 4, he needed to work on a farm so his family could earn enough food; and his parents were afraid of how he might be treated by the students and teachers alike." When determination meets hard work this happens. She added, that her grandfather made a deal with his parents to work on the farm from 3 AM, before anyone else was awake, and to go to school for the second half of the morning. However, unfortunately for him, his parents' second fear came true: after a 1.5-hour walk to school, without any decent footwear, he wasn't even allowed to sit inside the classroom.

Juhi continued, "Yet, he persevered. Since his farm work didn't pay in money, only food, he would borrow old books from older similarly "outcast" (scheduled caste) students and study under the village's only lamp post late into the night. Despite all the bullying from his upper caste peers, discrimination from his upper caste teachers, and not being allowed to sit inside the classroom, his determination and resolve led to him not simply passing his exams, but outranking all his classmates!" She recalled, "every "hero's journey" has a wise guru or champion, his was the school's principal; a man who recognised the potential of this boy and after a few years of watching him excel in his academics, paid for his schooling and living expenses in the big city of Bombay.

Juhi's grandfather learned English, got his Bachelor's degree in Law, while he was working full time as a cleaner in a government building. As it is said that age is just a number, she shared, "many years later, attained his Master's aged 60, after retiring as a high-level government official (in that same building)." Expressing how proud she is, Juhi said, "I'm so proud of that boy, my maternal grandfather, for instilling the importance of education in me, as I proudly announce: I have graduated with my Master's from the University of Oxford!" She remembered the excitement of his grandfather when she got the master degree. "Every vegetable seller and corner shop worker in his neighbourhood had heard the news."

Unfortunately, Juhi lost him over a year ago. Reffering to this, she continued, "we weren't able to realise our shared dream of him attending my Oxford graduation ceremony in person. But I know he was watching over me fondly. In just two generations, he turned his reality of not being allowed to sit inside the classroom to having a granddaughter walk through the halls of the best university in the world. I'm so proud of him and I hope he's proud of his legacy." As soon as the post was uploaded, the netizens flooded the post with comments. Check out.

This sweet story of a grandfather and his granddaughter touched and inspired netizens.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot Royal inheritance battle, to get majority share in Rs 25,000-crore assets

2
Punjab

‘Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto’: In his new song, Gurdas Maan intones how he was misinterpreted over ‘one nation, one language’ idea

3
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh helps in rescuing 21-year-old Bathinda girl, held captive in Oman

4
Nation

AFT quashes disciplinary proceedings against Major General, raps Army for shoddy probe

5
Punjab

70% share, 2 firms monopolise IMFL business in Punjab

6
Haryana

Bhagwant Mann says he is ready to meet Haryana CM on SYL as Kejriwal flags off AAP campaign to make India No 1

7
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt stopped from offering prayers at Ujjain temple

8
Trending

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

9
Trending

Video: Online banter goes on, this is perhaps the best edit by a Pakistani of Arshdeep's dropping the catch during India-Pakistan match so far

10
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Don't Miss

View All
PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari

Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...

Biden Administration approves US$ 450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

Biden Administration approves US$ 450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar

His wife manages to escape

Children reading in Punjabi, Hindi and English show highest level of oral reading proficiency, says NCERT study

Children reading in Punjabi, Hindi and English show highest level of oral reading proficiency, says NCERT study

Tamil Nadu students score lowest in basic numeracy; Assam, G...

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma too will not work in Kapil Sharma show; Here is why

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

Bharti Singh will not be a regular part of the new season


Cities

View All

Woman jumps into canal with two kids

Woman jumps into canal with two kids

3 district teachers get CBSE honour for excellence

Guru Nanak Dev Hospital safe haven for stray canines

Steps to improve air quality discussed

Girlfriend, paramour held for man's murder

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI, PU, Golf Club top tax defaulters in city

PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Carmel Convent tragedy: Two months on, inquiry panel yet to submit report

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

‘Paperless’ Constitution Bench to hear Delhi govt vs Centre case

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

Delhi bans firecracker production, sale till January 1 next year

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

MP: Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital

Budding players win against all odds in game of life

2 allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Implement mining policy to control price rise, Punjab CM urged

Notice to Punjab on bail plea of Simarjit Singh Bains

No solution to traffic congestion outside Ludhiana schools in sight

Shops constructed by violating norms sealed in Ludhiana

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits

‘Remove encroachments from government land’

Housewives informed about govt schemes

Significant drop in daily Covid cases