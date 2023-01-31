Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

Sindh, January 31

A Sikh who went to pick up his daughters from school on Monday in Jacobabad, Sindh, was threatened by local Muslims, who abused them and said that they will kill all of them.

Narain Das Bheel, Founder and Chief Organiser of the Hindu Organisation of Sindh, tweeted a video where the Sikh man could be heard narrating the incidents in Pakistan.

Harish Singh said that when he was picking up his daughters from school, he was threatened to be killed by the local Muslims.

He said that the attackers also threatened to kill his daughters. Singh added that his daughters were afraid and have refused to go to school. Singh urged locals to save him from the atrocities.

"I am pleading with the locals of Jacobabad with folded hands that on January 26 when I was coming back after picking up my daughters, there was a lot of crowd on the road. Bike-borne Muslims abused and threatened to kill me and my daughters. They hit my scooter. I suffered an injury in my leg. My daughters are worried. They are refusing to go to school."

He said, “The Sikh community living in the area gave respect and votes to the Muslim leaders. He appealed to them and the local community to support him and save his family, adding, "One fish should not be allowed to spoil the pond," he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to look into the matter.

"Radicals of Jacobabad issuing open threats to Sikhs but Pak Govt stays silent. A resident of Harish Singh Gurdwara says that Muslims are threatening to kill him. Only Govt of India can raise the voice for safety and justice of minorities in Pak @MEAIndia," tweeted Sirsa.