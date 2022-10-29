Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 29

Forty one-year-old Rajni Singh, a graduation from Panjab University in Chandigarh, finished at fourth position in the Miss Great Britain beauty pageant held in the UK last week.

Rajni Singh, the only Indian to participate in the contest, is a resident of Punjab’s Kapurthala. She moved to the UK after getting married in 2003. She works as a practice manager in Primary Care, NHS.

“I was someone who was anxious growing up and had low self-esteem. Like many women, I used to think that once you got married, everything became your priority, but you. It was only through my fitness journey that I realised my true potential and true worth,” Singh told The Indian Express over the phone.

“Two years ago, I was in the darkest phase of my life when my health took a toll on my physical and mental well-being. (I had) a medical history of PCOS, sciatica, a herniated disc in my neck, vertigo, and anxiety,” said Singh.

‘Miss Great Britain’ is held every year since 1945.