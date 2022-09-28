Park in Canada's Brampton renamed as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

Chandigarh, September 28
A park in Brampton in Canada was renamed as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park on Wednesday, according to a Haryana government statement.
The park, spread over 3.75 acres, will have sculptures of Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a chariot and some other Hindu deities, it said.
Lauding the initiative, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the park will help spread the Bhagavad Gita's eternal message of universal brotherhood, love and harmony.
Today, the @CityBrampton unveiled the renaming of Brampton's Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park.— Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) September 28, 2022
⁰Brampton is a Mosaic, and this renaming commemorates the Hindu community and all they contribute to our City. We celebrate all cultures and all faiths in our City. pic.twitter.com/dHO96ksiPD
In a tweet, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said, "Today, the @CityBrampton unveiled the renaming of Brampton's Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park. Brampton is a Mosaic, and this renaming commemorates the Hindu community and all they contribute to our City. We celebrate all cultures and all faiths in our City."
According to the Haryana government statement, the park is probably the only one outside of India to be named after the Bhagavad Gita.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff
In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...
Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season
The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore
Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners
There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...