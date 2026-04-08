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Home / Diaspora / Paying Rs 30,000? This China Wuhan's apartment ‘cheaper than Bangalore’ has Indians rethinking metro rents

Paying Rs 30,000? This China Wuhan's apartment ‘cheaper than Bangalore’ has Indians rethinking metro rents

Indian creator's Wuhan apartment rent triggers housing cost comparisons worldwide

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:17 PM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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What started as a straightforward apartment tour has now become part of a wider debate online: how much are people really paying for urban life, and is the value matching the price?

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The tour shared by a content creator has sparked a broader debate online.

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Advik, an Indian creator, recently posted a video showcasing his former studio apartment in Wuhan, China, where he had been living before moving out.

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While the video was intended as a casual walkthrough, one detail caught widespread attention: the rent. According to Advik, the centrally located apartment cost him around Rs 30,000 per month.

The clip quickly went viral, amassing nearly 5 million views and over 2,00,000 likes. Viewers flooded the comments with comparisons from cities across the world, turning the video into a larger conversation about housing costs.

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Many users drew parallels with Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh noting that rents for a 1BHK apartment there often range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000, sometimes even higher depending on the area and amenities.

"Bangalore sasta h bhai. Chalo China," another added, implying that it was cheaper than living in Bengaluru. "Rs 30,000 rent for this paradise. How?" questioned a third user.

Others compared it internationally. Users from the United Arab Emirates claimed they pay nearly double for smaller spaces, while someone from Australia mentioned paying Rs 27,000 for just a shared room.

Comments also referenced housing costs in Dubai, where similar accommodations can reportedly cost upwards of Rs 1 lakh per month. Some users highlighted perceived lifestyle advantages in Wuhan, including cleaner air and better living conditions.

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