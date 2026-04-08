What started as a straightforward apartment tour has now become part of a wider debate online: how much are people really paying for urban life, and is the value matching the price?

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The tour shared by a content creator has sparked a broader debate online.

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Advik, an Indian creator, recently posted a video showcasing his former studio apartment in Wuhan, China, where he had been living before moving out.

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While the video was intended as a casual walkthrough, one detail caught widespread attention: the rent. According to Advik, the centrally located apartment cost him around Rs 30,000 per month.

The clip quickly went viral, amassing nearly 5 million views and over 2,00,000 likes. Viewers flooded the comments with comparisons from cities across the world, turning the video into a larger conversation about housing costs.

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Many users drew parallels with Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh noting that rents for a 1BHK apartment there often range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000, sometimes even higher depending on the area and amenities.

"Bangalore sasta h bhai. Chalo China," another added, implying that it was cheaper than living in Bengaluru. "Rs 30,000 rent for this paradise. How?" questioned a third user.

Others compared it internationally. Users from the United Arab Emirates claimed they pay nearly double for smaller spaces, while someone from Australia mentioned paying Rs 27,000 for just a shared room.

Comments also referenced housing costs in Dubai, where similar accommodations can reportedly cost upwards of Rs 1 lakh per month. Some users highlighted perceived lifestyle advantages in Wuhan, including cleaner air and better living conditions.