Home / Diaspora / PM Modi speaks with Iran President, expresses concern over loss of lives, stresses safety of Indians

PM Modi speaks with Iran President, expresses concern over loss of lives, stresses safety of Indians

Following the outbreak of hostilities, many students and pilgrims in Tehran are relocated to other cities as a precautionary measure

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:15 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed India’s deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region, emphasising the urgent need for restraint, dialogue and diplomacy.

In a social media post late on Friday following the conversation, PM Modi said he discussed the “serious situation in the region” with Pezeshkian and highlighted the humanitarian impact of the ongoing escalation.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure amid the intensifying conflict, underlining that the protection of civilians must remain a priority as tensions continue to rise across the region.

PM Modi also stressed that the safety and security of Indian nationals in the affected areas remain a top priority for the government, adding that India is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the well-being of its citizens.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of maintaining uninterrupted transit of goods and energy, an issue critical to regional stability and global economic flows.

Reaffirming India’s long-standing position, PM Modi reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to peace and stability in the region and urged all sides to pursue dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to de-escalation.

Notably, this marks the first leadership-level contact between India and Iran since hostilities between Tehran and the US-Israel alliance began on February 28.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament on March 9 that maintaining leadership-level contact with Iran had become “obviously difficult” under the present circumstances.

Since the conflict began, Jaishankar has held three conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“The last conversation discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” a senior MEA official said.

Separately, New Delhi is facilitating the return of Indian nationals from Iran amid the escalating conflict. According to officials, around 9,000 Indians are currently in Iran, most of them students pursuing medical and other professional studies.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is assisting those wishing to leave by road through Armenia and Azerbaijan, from where commercial flights to India are available. The mission is helping nationals with visa facilitation and border-crossing procedures.

India had earlier issued advisories on January 14 and February 23 urging its citizens to leave Iran. Following the outbreak of hostilities, many students and pilgrims in Tehran were relocated to other cities as a precautionary measure.

Tags :
