PM Wong's party to field Indian-origin candidates in upcoming Singapore election

In the 2020 General Election, the ruling People's Action Party did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which had then sparked questions about the ethnic group's representation in Parliament
PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 08:13 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Lawrence Wong
The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) will certainly include members of the Indian community in the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday, acknowledging the ethnic group's outsised contributions to the country in many areas, including in businesses, industries and public services.

In the 2020 General Election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which had then sparked questions about the ethnic group's representation in Parliament.

Speaking at a dialogue with youths from the Indian community, Wong said: “You may be a small community, but, certainly, your contributions to Singapore and the impact that you have on Singapore are not small at all.”

“In fact, I would say you already reflect that Singapore spirit. Your story is a story of Singapore – small and yet punching above your weight,” The Straits Times quoted Wong as saying.

Indians in Singapore have made outsized contributions to the country in many areas, including in business, industry and the Government, Wong underscored.

Indians represented 7.6 per cent of Singapore's citizens, while Malays and Chinese made up 15.1 per cent and 75.6 per cent of the population, respectively, in 2024, according to the Singapore daily report.

The 90-minute Vaanga Ippo Pesalaam Chat (Come, Let's Chat in Tamil), or VIP Chat, was organised by newspaper Tamil Murasu. Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, of Indian descent, also engaged with about 130 youths at the dialogue.

In his opening remarks, PM Wong said Singapore has benefited from many Indian civil servants, such as Dr Janil, who is also Senior Minister of State for Health.

The Prime Minister said there will be new Indian candidates from the PAP for the upcoming election but did not give further details or names.

