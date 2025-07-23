Police call Singapore woman's death ‘unnatural’, a day after she accused Indian worker of faking injury for money
Jane Lee, owner of Sumo Salad (now Sumo Well), died suddenly on Saturday, just a day after posting allegations on Facebook accusing her Indian employee of faking a workplace injury to claim compensation.
She alleged the incident was a planned scam involving the worker, her husband, and a law firm.
The Singapore Police Force is treating Lee’s passing as an “unnatural death” and has launched an investigation. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed it is reviewing the injury claim with the employee’s insurer and warned of action against abuse of the compensation system.
According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Jane Lee had shared two detailed posts about the incident, she wrote: "I never imagined that someone could act with such deceit simply for the sake of money. Ms. Sran Kiranjeet Kaur, a worker from India, approached me seeking employment. Just two days before her contract ended, she staged an incident—claiming to have slipped and fallen while taking the escalator to dispose of rubbish. On that day, she was supposed to leave work early, but she deliberately stayed back. It became clear to me that the accident was premeditated, likely as an attempt to file a false work injury claim.
Lee, in her 40s and a mother of two, was remembered by friends as a kind and hardworking businesswoman.
