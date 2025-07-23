Jane Lee, owner of Sumo Salad (now Sumo Well), died suddenly on Saturday, just a day after posting allegations on Facebook accusing her Indian employee of faking a workplace injury to claim compensation.

She alleged the incident was a planned scam involving the worker, her husband, and a law firm.

The Singapore Police Force is treating Lee’s passing as an “unnatural death” and has launched an investigation. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed it is reviewing the injury claim with the employee’s insurer and warned of action against abuse of the compensation system.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Jane Lee had shared two detailed posts about the incident, she wrote: "I never imagined that someone could act with such deceit simply for the sake of money. Ms. Sran Kiranjeet Kaur, a worker from India, approached me seeking employment. Just two days before her contract ended, she staged an incident—claiming to have slipped and fallen while taking the escalator to dispose of rubbish. On that day, she was supposed to leave work early, but she deliberately stayed back. It became clear to me that the accident was premeditated, likely as an attempt to file a false work injury claim.

Unfortunately, this appears not to be her first attempt. Based on my observations and information I’ve gathered, I believe this was a carefully orchestrated scheme, planned with her husband, Mamu also from India, and potentially with the assistance of a legal firm that coaches individuals on how to exploit injury claims for compensation.

I have video footage on my phone that contradicts her claim of injury. I have personally witnessed her moving around normally—cooking, walking, and functioning without difficulty. However, her behavior changes dramatically in the presence of others, especially doctors, where she exaggerates her condition and limps to feign serious injury. I accompanied her to several medical appointments and observed these deliberate actions.

Their apparent strategy is to target small businesses. If they find one without proper insurance coverage, they instill fear and trying to extort money ( screenshot from Palvinder had sent to MOM injury officer Dorathy Teng) from the business owners. If the business is insured, they aim for higher payouts by encouraging more serious injury claims, fabricating permanent disabilities so to receive a big lump sum from Insurance company.

I feel extremely unfortunate to have encountered this situation. I am deeply saddened—for myself, my husband, and our dedicated staff—that because of an unfortunate gap in our insurance coverage, we are now being targeted by what I believe to be a fraudulent scheme."

Lee, in her 40s and a mother of two, was remembered by friends as a kind and hardworking businesswoman.