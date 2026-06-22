'Project Phantom': 24-year-old Punjabi national charged after $8,91,000 drug haul in Surrey

A 24-year-old Punjabi national, Gurjot Singh, has been charged with six counts of drug trafficking and possession offences after the Surrey Police Service uncovered a major narcotics operation in the city, officials said.

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The investigation, codenamed 'Project Phantom', was launched in February by the force's Prolific Offender Unit and continued for four months. A raid conducted at a Surrey residence on May 21 led to the arrest of three men.

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During the operation, police seized nearly 16 kg of opium, more than 1.5 kg of cannabis, 559 grams of cocaine, 468 grams of fentanyl, estimated to be enough for approximately 23,400 lethal doses, 148 grams of methamphetamine and 35 grams of heroin.

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Police also recovered packaging materials, weighing scales and equipment consistent with drug processing, along with cash. The total estimated value of the seizure was approximately $8,91,000.

Singh was charged on June 19 with one count of trafficking and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

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The two other men arrested during the raid were not charged. They were later handed over to the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently deported.