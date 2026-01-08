DT
Punjab-born Sahibee Anand appointed North East England head of Overseas Friends of BJP UK

Anand hails from Mohali, Punjab, and brings extensive grassroots experience in public service and community organisation

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Punjab-born community leader Sahibee Anand has been appointed as North East England Regional Convenor of Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party UK (OFBJP UK), a voluntary organisation focused on diaspora outreach, cultural engagement, and people-to-people connections. Anand hails from Mohali, Punjab, and brings extensive grassroots experience in public service and community organisation.

In his new role, he will work to strengthen coordination, civic awareness, and structured engagement among the Indian diaspora in North East England, a region witnessing steady growth in its Indian-origin population. The appointment was announced by Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, president of OFBJP UK, as part of the organisation’s efforts to empower regional leadership and deepen community engagement among overseas Indians in the UK.

