Indian-born Gurmeet Singh Sidhu has brought pride to the community by winning the Movember UK and Europe Award 2025 for the "Going the Distance" category, where he traveled 508 kilometers.

The Movember charity runs an annual charity event focused on raising awareness for men's health issues, particularly prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

Advertisement

The award statement said he was an inspiration.

Gurmeet Singh, 'Walking Singh,' a physics teacher at Gravesend Grammar School, has been a huge inspiration to his students this year.

Advertisement

Due to health issues, he was told he might never be able to walk without impairment.

Despite this, and through hard work and walking every day to avoid surgery, Gurmeet defied the odds and surpassed expectations, walking a staggering 508 kilometers throughout Movember.

Sidhu is from Bathinda and is an alumnus of PPS, Nabha. Movember is the name of the charity event. It runs throughout the month of November.

People participate in various activities and raise money. It is best known for the growing of moustaches during the month.

In the UK, it is one of the best charities because it is mainly associated with men and their health issues.

Even women participate massively to support men. Sidhu said the award panel analyses the work and achievements of all participants before finalizing the winner in March.

"They have 10 different categories, but mine was 'Going the Distance.' I walked 508 kilometers in a month after school and over the weekends—an average of 17 kilometers per day. I was told by a neurosurgeon that I might not be able to walk for many years without back surgery. I did this to beat it and in the end, I won," Sidhu said, adding, "I am passionate about helping young people. I participate in multiple marathons and ultramarathons to inspire young people to stay physically and mentally healthy. I have overcome physical and mental health issues and want to convey that same message to everyone."