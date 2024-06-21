 Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbarism’ that must be ‘harshly punished’

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

Satnam Singh was injured by heavy machinery while working in a vegetable field in Lazio, near Rome



PTI

London/Rome, June 21

A 31-year-old Indian casual worker in Italy has died tragically after he was dumped on the road without medical assistance by his employer after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery.

Satnam Singh was injured by heavy machinery while working in a vegetable field in Lazio, near Rome, on Monday.

The Embassy of India in Rome posted on Wednesday on X that it was aware of the very unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy.

"We are in contact with local authorities. Efforts are underway to contact the family and provide consular assistance," it wrote without giving more information. Singh reportedly hailed from Punjab.

According to Italian media, Singh's employer, Antonello Lovato, loaded him and his wife into a van and left them by the side of the road near their home.

"We heard his wife's screams who kept calling for help, then we saw a lad who was holding him in his arms and who carried him into the house," ANSA news agency quoted Ilario Pepe, the owner of the house, as saying.

"We thought he was helping him, but then he ran away.

"I ran after him," said Pepe, "and I saw him get into a van and I asked him what had happened and why he hadn't taken him to hospital.

"He replied 'he's not on the books as a regular employee".

The severed arm was placed in a fruit box.

Medical help did not reach Singh until an hour and a half later. He was airlifted to a hospital in Rome but died on Wednesday.

Lovato is now under investigation for criminal negligence and manslaughter.

Lovato's father told Italian media: "My son had told [Singh] not to go near the machinery, but he didn't listen."

"It was sheer carelessness, unfortunately", said Renzo Lovato, speaking to the TG1 first channel news.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Singh's death an "inhuman act" and a "barbarism" that must be "harshly punished".

Italy's Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, said the death of Singh had been an “act of barbarity”.

Opposition 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Giuseppe Conte on Thursday urged Meloni to act to stamp out brutal gangmastering.

"You lose your arm while you're working in the fields for four euros an hour. You're not immediately treated. They put you in a van and they dump you like rubbish outside your home," Conte wrote on X.

"Beside you, a strawberry basket in which your severed arm is left. You bleed out and die. It sounds like the story of a slave centuries ago. We can't close our eyes, we can't think about making profits while cancelling the dignity of work and the last shreds of humanity," he wrote.

If people ignore these atrocities, they will stop defending Italy and its values, he said.

"We are ready to do our bit in parliament against these barbarities, which must be rooted out of the fields all over Italy, he added.

Gangmastering and the often violent exploitation of migrant farm labourers is a chronic problem in Italy, especially in the south.

Latina hosts thousands of immigrant labourers, many of them Sikhs, working picking fruit and vegetables for the local 'agro-mafia'.

Singh died in a Rome hospital Wednesday after being airlifted there when he was eventually found.

The owner of the fruit and vegetable picking firm, and Satnam's employer, Antonello Lovato, may face gangmastering and manslaughter charges, Ansa quoted Latina police as saying.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

3
Chandigarh

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

4
Punjab

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

5
Sports

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

6
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

7
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

8
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

9
India

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike

10
India

7-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro-tem Speaker

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Haryana

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Top News

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

4 dead after Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

4 dead after Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple amid protests

Chandigarh Administration's notices to over 100 religious structures

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Case pendency in Chandigarh District Courts shoots up to 1 lakh in four years

Mohali: Death of hundreds of wild animals on dry Perch Dam bed angers villagers

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

At Lohia hospital, immersion tub being used to treat those struck by heatstroke

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail

AAP leaders celebrate Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Air pollution deaths in India a cause for concern: Balbir Singh Seechewal

Hoshiarpur: Wild boar attack on crop leaves farmers worried

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

210 boxes of liquor seized at Fatehgarh Sahib, driver held

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute