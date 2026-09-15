DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Punjab man driving truck in US arrested by ICE days after DHS withdraws controversial poster

Punjab man driving truck in US arrested by ICE days after DHS withdraws controversial poster

The AI‑generated, Transformers-style poster, published on X, depicted a brown‑bearded man with the tagline: “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh”

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:26 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In a post on X on Monday, ICE said Singh entered the United States legally in 2017 but violated the terms of his admission by remaining in the country unlawfully for more than eight years.
Advertisement

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Boston has arrested Satvir Singh, an Indian truck driver of Punjabi-origin, during a targeted operation at a commercial vehicle inspection station in Hillsborough along a national highway.

Singh, who lived in New Jersey and was employed in interstate trucking, was taken into custody on September 11.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Monday, ICE said Singh entered the United States legally in 2017 but violated the terms of his admission by remaining in the country unlawfully for more than eight years.

Advertisement

“Enforcement and Removal Operation (ERO) Boston will continue to keep our New England highways, streets, and communities safe,” the agency said.

The arrest came a day after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) removed a controversial digital advertisement that targeted undocumented truck drivers.

Advertisement

The AI‑generated, Transformers-style poster, published on X, depicted a brown‑bearded man with the tagline: “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh.”

The campaign drew criticism from Indian‑American and Sikh advocacy groups, who called it racist propaganda. Democratic leaders, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, also criticised the campaign.

ICE has stepped up public arrests since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, as part of a mass deportation initiative. The agency’s budget and enforcement activities have expanded, with thousands of arrests carried out in public places, often sparking clashes with protesters.

Formed under the Homeland Security Act of 2002 in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, ICE is responsible for enforcing immigration laws and investigating immigration-related offences. Its officers may detain and arrest individuals suspected of being in the US illegally. Entry into a private home generally requires a judicial warrant, subject to applicable exceptions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts