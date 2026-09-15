Punjab man driving truck in US arrested by ICE days after DHS withdraws controversial poster

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Boston has arrested Satvir Singh, an Indian truck driver of Punjabi-origin, during a targeted operation at a commercial vehicle inspection station in Hillsborough along a national highway.

Singh, who lived in New Jersey and was employed in interstate trucking, was taken into custody on September 11.

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In a post on X on Monday, ICE said Singh entered the United States legally in 2017 but violated the terms of his admission by remaining in the country unlawfully for more than eight years.

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“Enforcement and Removal Operation (ERO) Boston will continue to keep our New England highways, streets, and communities safe,” the agency said.

The arrest came a day after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) removed a controversial digital advertisement that targeted undocumented truck drivers.

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The AI‑generated, Transformers-style poster, published on X, depicted a brown‑bearded man with the tagline: “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh.”

The campaign drew criticism from Indian‑American and Sikh advocacy groups, who called it racist propaganda. Democratic leaders, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, also criticised the campaign.

ICE has stepped up public arrests since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, as part of a mass deportation initiative. The agency’s budget and enforcement activities have expanded, with thousands of arrests carried out in public places, often sparking clashes with protesters.

Formed under the Homeland Security Act of 2002 in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, ICE is responsible for enforcing immigration laws and investigating immigration-related offences. Its officers may detain and arrest individuals suspected of being in the US illegally. Entry into a private home generally requires a judicial warrant, subject to applicable exceptions.