DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Diaspora / Punjabi bizman shot dead in Canada's Mississauga, assailants fire 15 rounds

Punjabi bizman shot dead in Canada's Mississauga, assailants fire 15 rounds

Harjit Singh Dhadda, originally from Uttarakhand's Bajpur district, had migrated to Canada nearly 30 years ago
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Vancouver, Updated At : 09:34 AM May 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harjit Singh Dhadda
Advertisement

A 50-year-old Punjabi businessman was allegedly shot dead outside his office in Mississauga, Canada, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to officials, Harjit Singh Dhadda was shot dead near the intersection of Telford Way and Derry Road. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, marking the sixth murder in the city since the beginning of the year.

According to eyewitness accounts, Dhadda was seated in his car when unidentified assailants, believed to have been lying in wait, approached and fired 15-16 rounds before fleeing the scene. The assailants reportedly escaped in the same vehicle they arrived in.

Advertisement

Dhadda was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Michael Stafford confirmed that the case has been handed over to investigators and that nearby CCTV footage is being reviewed in an effort to identify the suspects.

Advertisement

Dhadda, originally from Bajpur district in Uttarakhand, had migrated to Canada nearly 30 years ago. He built a successful business in the trucking services industry and was considered a well-known figure in the local Punjabi community.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper