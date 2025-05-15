A 50-year-old Punjabi businessman was allegedly shot dead outside his office in Mississauga, Canada, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, Harjit Singh Dhadda was shot dead near the intersection of Telford Way and Derry Road. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, marking the sixth murder in the city since the beginning of the year.

According to eyewitness accounts, Dhadda was seated in his car when unidentified assailants, believed to have been lying in wait, approached and fired 15-16 rounds before fleeing the scene. The assailants reportedly escaped in the same vehicle they arrived in.

Dhadda was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Michael Stafford confirmed that the case has been handed over to investigators and that nearby CCTV footage is being reviewed in an effort to identify the suspects.

Dhadda, originally from Bajpur district in Uttarakhand, had migrated to Canada nearly 30 years ago. He built a successful business in the trucking services industry and was considered a well-known figure in the local Punjabi community.