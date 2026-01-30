Punjab couple found dead under mysterious circumstances in Canada’s Calgary

A couple from Punjab was found dead in a pool of blood under mysterious circumstances at their home in Redstone, a neighbourhood in northeast Calgary, Canada.

The couple, identified as Ekamveer Singh and his wife Jasmine, belonged to Chaukiman village near Jagraon in Ludhiana. The incident came as a repetition of history in the clan, as both parents of Ekamveer had also died an unnatural death a few years ago.

A pall of gloom has descended over the village, but one family member—an octogenarian grandmother—remains unable to comprehend the tragedy. Meanwhile, the deceased’s younger brother, Ekamveer, lives with his maternal grandparents in another locality, largely unknown to residents.

The village sarpanch, Kewal Singh, said the villagers came to know about the tragedy that had struck the Babbey Nikkey Ke family, only after government officials started making inquiries about the incident.

“We are really shocked to learn about the repetition of history in the family with the tragic end of Ekamveer and his wife Jasmine, but none of us knows what exactly happened to the youth who left the village in search of greener pastures a couple of years ago,” said Kewal Singh.

Referring to information received from relatives of the deceased, villagers said it was suspected that Jasmine had received a bullet injury accidentally, and Ekamveer shot himself in shock.

However, the Calgary police have not yet made any formal announcement about the sequence of events leading to the mysterious and tragic end of the couple under the roof of their own home.

Not ruling out the criminal angle to the deaths, the Calgary police service has launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

The Calgary police have urged anyone with information regarding the case to come forward and contact them at 403-266-1234. Those requiring anonymity have been asked to call 1-800-222-8477.