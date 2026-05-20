Punjabi-origin man gets 11-year jail term for fatal hit-and-run in England

A court in England has sentenced a Punjabi-origin man to 11 years and three months in prison for ramming his car into a couple on Soho Road.

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According to the West Midlands Police, 41-year-old Harinderpal Athwal left Birmingham city centre on the morning of December 16 and drove down Soho Road, where he swerved his car into oncoming traffic and mounted the pavement.

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He struck a 54-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife before hitting a parked car. Athwal then drove back and hit the man a second time, leaving him fatally injured, before fleeing the scene.

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The man died at the scene, while his wife suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital.

In a statement, the widow said Athwal’s actions had taken away her husband, destroyed her health, and shattered the lives of her children. She said that she cries every day for her husband, whom she described as her emotional support, strength, and the anchor of the family.

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Athwal, a resident of Sorrel Close in Oldbury, was arrested a day later and claimed he was unaware that anyone had died.

He pleaded guilty on January 19 to several offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving whilst disqualified.

On May 13, Birmingham Crown Court sentenced Athwal to 11 years and three months in jail. He was also banned from driving for 20 years after his release.