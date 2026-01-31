Punjabi singer Simar Doraha detained in Canada, later released; family cites bipolar disorder

The news of Punjabi singer Simar Doraha being detained by the Canadian police went viral today, although the local police have yet to issue a statement in this regard. According to unofficial sources, Simar was arrested by the Canadian police on charges of theft but was released thereafter. Simar had shifted to Canada two years ago and is single. He came to India last month and was staying in rented accommodation in Mohali.

His parents, who reside in Doraha, said they were also shocked by the news that flashed on news channels. His mother, Inderjeet Kaur, confirmed his arrest, adding that he was released after 20-25 minutes. His mother told a correspondent that Simar suffers from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment while in India. “His condition has apparently worsened, and the family is trying to convince him to get admitted to a hospital in Amritsar. He was in India for the last two months and stayed with us in Doraha for only two days. We have been trying hard to get him admitted to the hospital,” she added.

Simar is a popular songwriter and singer with around 1 million followers on Instagram. He has written 45 to 55 songs focusing on themes of social issues, love, life, etc. He gained popularity among youth for his gripping lyrics.

SSP Khanna Darpan Ahluwalia, when contacted, said that since the singer does not reside in the jurisdiction of Doraha, the police are not in a position to issue a statement in this regard.