Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Chandigarh, June 13

As the Indian restaurant in Apulia's capital city of Bari basks in the warmth of the G7 Summit being hosted in southern Italy, owner Rupinder Singh drives in a hurry catering to meet the rush of orders to Indians.

Rupinder Singh--a native of Punjab’s Phagwara--began his work a year back. Never did he imagine that he would get an opportunity to cater to an event as big as this where the Indian Prime Minister would be visiting Italy along with a delegation.

Speaking with The Tribune, Singh, the owner of Namaste India restaurant, expressed excitement at the opportunity of serving people from India in Italy.

“I have orders for Indian cuisine. It’s a great opportunity for me and my team. Dining here would be an exceptional experience for them. Indian food has a different and vibrant flavour and I am happy and excited to serve people from my country,” said Singh.

Hoshiarpur-born manager, Harsh Dhanda, said: “It is so exciting that we have a chance to make sure that they can get a taste of some authentic Indian flavours away from home.”

“Our restaurant uses fresh, quality ingredients to ensure that every dish on offer is of the highest standard,” he said.

The G7 Summit, being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in nearby Fasano, marks Prime Minister Modi's first foreign visit since winning a third term in the recently concluded general election.

Italy chose to host the G7 leaders' summit in Apulia. With PTI inputs

