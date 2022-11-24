Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

Toronto, November 24

An Indian-origin teen died after being stabbed in a scuffle at the parking lot of a high school in Surrey, Canada, media reports said.

Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, died in the hospital after being attacked outside Tamanawis Secondary School, located at 12600 66 Avenue in the Newton area, on Tuesday, Vancouver Sun reported.

Police said it arrived within minutes after multiple calls received by its emergency unit about the stabbing, and began immediate life-saving measures.

Sgt Timothy Pierotti of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) told the Vancouver Sun that a fight broke out between Sethi and a 17-year-old boy that ended with the teen being stabbed.

"At this time, it is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident, not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Vancouver Sun quoted Pierotti as saying.

The suspect was taken into custody after being identified by the witnesses.

Sethi was not a member of the school community, according to a statement released by the acting principal of Tamanawis Secondary School.

The school added that additional support will be provided to students who may have been affected by the incident, or who may have seen it.

Police said that the school was placed in hold and secure status -- where everyone remained inside the building and the exterior doors were locked.

"We know there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place," Sgt Pierotti wrote in a statement, requesting witnesses to come forward and share information.

The killing comes just after a shooting incident outside the Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton last week in which an 18 year-old student was shot at.

The suspect, a 17 year-old Indian-origin student, remains at large.

IANS

#Canada