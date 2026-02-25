DT
PT
Sarabjeet Kaur's marriage to Pakistani sparks legal tangle, husband seeks annulment in Lahore HC

Sarabjeet Kaur’s marriage to Pakistani sparks legal tangle, husband seeks annulment in Lahore HC

Her husband Karnal Singh claimed the marriage was contracted without legally terminating her first marriage in India

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:18 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Sarabjeet Kaur
A new twist has emerged in the case of Indian woman Sarabjeet Kaur, who married a Pakistani citizen after traveling to Pakistan on a pilgrimage visa. Her husband, Karnal Singh, has approached the Lahore High Court seeking annulment of the marriage, claiming it was contracted without legally terminating her first marriage in India.

Sarabjeet Kaur went missing after traveling to Pakistan with a Sikh jatha in November last year. She later converted to Islam, took the name Noor Fatima, and married Nasir Hussain, citing a social media relationship. Singh’s petition alleges forced conversion, financial inducement, and violation of Indian law, as Sarabjeet Kaur is still legally married to him.

The petition, filed through advocate Ali Changezi Sandhu, argues that the marriage is invalid under Islamic law, as Sarabjeet Kaur didn’t obtain a divorce from her Indian husband. Singh has requested the court to keep Sarabjeet Kaur in a women’s shelter home, facilitate her conversation with her children, and conduct a forensic examination of call recordings.

Sarabjeet Kaur had earlier stated she wants to spend her life with her Pakistani husband, but the court had sent her to a shelter home. She later returned to her husband’s house.

Tags :
