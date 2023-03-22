 Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London : The Tribune India

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

Scotland Yard blockades area outside India House, several additional uniformed and mounted officers on horseback deployed

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

Pro-Khalistan protesters demonstrate outside of the Indian High Commission in London, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

London, March 22

Around 2,000 protesters waving Khalistan flags descended upon the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday for a planned demonstration and hurled objects and chanted slogans amid a heightened security presence and barricades.

The Indian High Commission countered by unfurling an additional humongous tricolour on the roof of its building, which seemed to rile the protesters further who then hurled coloured flares and water bottles towards the mission building and at police officers and media covering the protest.

Scotland Yard reacted by further blockading the area outside India House and several additional uniformed and mounted officers on horseback were deployed immediately to the area.

Unlike the violent disorder on Sunday when India House came under attack, the protesters were barricaded across the road with uniformed officers standing guard and patrolling the area throughout. The protesters, including turbaned men, and some women and children, had been bused in from different parts of the UK and chanted pro-Khalistan slogans.

The organisers used mikes to make anti-India speeches and attack the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations. The speeches switched between English and Punjabi to make allegations of Indian media bias for calling them fringe elements and backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

Banners for the so-called “National Protest”, organised by groups such as the Federation of Sikh Organisations (FSO) and Sikh Youth Jathebandia, have been circulating on social media since before a protest on Sunday, which ended in violent disorder at India House.

The Indian government had registered a strong protest over the lack of security measures at its diplomatic mission, which ended in Khalistan flag-waving protesters smashing windows of the Indian High Commission and attempting to pull down the Tricolour.

Since the weekend, several uniformed officers have been patrolling the area in Aldwych and Metropolitan Police vans have been stationed at India Place.

Wednesday’s planned demonstration claims to be in response to alleged discriminatory actions of the police in Punjab.

The Indian High Commission in London has been working to counter disinformation circulating around developments in Punjab, related to enforcement action against the separatist group ‘Waris Punjab De’.

“Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab, that there is no truth to the sensationalist lies being circulated on social media,” Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said in a video posted on Twitter.

“The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information, including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation,” he said.

In an update on the enforcement action since March 18, Doraiswami said that the Punjab Police launched an operation against elements of ‘Waris Punjab De’ against whom criminal cases have been recorded, in particular against Amritpal Singh, the chief of this organisation. He added that the constitutional rights to a legal defence for all those arrested will be protected and reiterated that all communication services, including mobile telephone networks and internet, are up and running in the state.

British Sikh MPs, Labour’s Tanmanjeet Singh and Preet Kaur Gill, were among those to express concern for their UK constituents with relatives in Punjab.

“Monitoring developments surrounding the Punjab. So many of my constituents are concerned for their loved ones given an internet blackout. Ministers should engage with Indian authorities so UK families who can’t reach their relatives regain contact as soon as possible,” Gill tweeted on Sunday.

On being alerted to the violent protest at the High Commission, she added: “No one should resort to such attacks. This is unacceptable.”         An attempted pull down by the extremists of the Indian tricolour that flies at the Indian High Commission was quashed by an official and has been followed up by an additional larger Tiranga on the main facade.

Several diaspora groups gathered for a “We Stand By High Commission of India” festive demonstration outside India House in London on Tuesday as a show of solidarity following vandalism.

The Metropolitan Police said its “enquiries continue” and one person arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has since been bailed to appear in court in mid-June.

#England #London #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

3
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

4
Punjab

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal

5
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

6
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh, 4 others spent 45 mins at granthi’s house

8
Punjab

Amritpal escape: New footage shows Khalistan sympathiser, aide travelling in a modified motorcycle

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

10
Haryana

Gurugram Metro extension on track

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Amritpal escape: New footage shows Khalistan sympathiser, aide travelling in a modified motorcycle

Amritpal escape: New footage shows Khalistan sympathiser, aide travelling in a modified motorcycle

Platina bike Amritpal used to escape from gurdwara mounted o...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, whose name has figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De’, questioned by police

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

11 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi

Temblor’s epicentre was in west Delhi, at 5 km depth


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Amritpal Singh's supporters removed from Sohana chowk in Mohali

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

One-fourth of central smart city funds remain unspent

One-fourth of central smart city funds remain unspent

Congress councillors protest against govt, MC officials

Civic body's Budget meeting on March 24

Cops form special team to keep tabs on 'troublemakers'

Man booked for sexually exploiting stepdaughter

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC ‘oblivious’ to concerns

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research