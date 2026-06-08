Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai: Officials

Several Indian workers were killed on Monday when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of a road in Dubai, the authorities said.

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"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a post on X.

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The mission said that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that preliminary investigations showed the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the Emirates Road due to a technical fault.

"The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," he said in a statement.

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"The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital," he added.

The officials from the Indian mission visited the hospital and met the injured Indians.

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the mission said.

Brigadier Juma Salem said that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash.

"Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow," he said.