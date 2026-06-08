icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai: Officials

Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai: Officials

‘Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers,’ the Indian Consulate in Dubai says in a post on X

article_Author
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 09:55 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Several Indian workers were killed on Monday when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of a road in Dubai, the authorities said.

Advertisement

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The mission said that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.

Advertisement

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that preliminary investigations showed the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the Emirates Road due to a technical fault.

"The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital," he added.

The officials from the Indian mission visited the hospital and met the injured Indians.

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the mission said.

Brigadier Juma Salem said that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash.

"Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts