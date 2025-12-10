‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ sells out on launch day, ‘2.0’ buzz surfaces at Dubai gala

Speculation around a possible ‘Shahrukhz by Danube 2.0’ surfaced on Tuesday night after Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan teased the prospect at a high-profile launch in Dubai, just moments after announcing a complete sell-out of the company’s latest AED 2.1-billion commercial project on launch day.

The buzz followed the grand launch of ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’, a premium commercial tower named after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. Speaking to a packed hall, Sajan fuelled curiosity about the future with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic line, “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”, prompting strong speculation that a follow-up project could be on the cards.

The glittering ceremony was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rizwan Sajan, director Farah Khan and actress Malaika Arora, along with over 6,000 guests, including senior UAE personalities, business leaders, real estate stakeholders and international media representatives.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement that ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ had sold out entirely on the launch day, marking a record-breaking response for a premium commercial development in Dubai. The project has a total valuation of AED 2.1 billion.

“The record-breaking success of ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ is a proud moment for us. This overwhelming response reflects the project’s unmatched value - from its prime location and world-class amenities to its global luxury standards. The demand confirms that we have delivered something truly exceptional to the market,” Sajan said.

Positioned as a landmark collaboration, ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ brings together two names that have shaped their respective fields for more than three decades. The tower will rise on Sheikh Zayed Road and is being positioned as a prestigious business address for global entrepreneurs, innovators and corporate leaders.

The commercial tower spans over one million square feet of built-up area and will comprise 488 units, with prices starting at AED 2 million. The development is designed to blend business functionality with high-end lifestyle features, redefining work-life balance in Dubai’s commercial real estate space.

“To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is an honour. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth - it’s a city built on courage, imagination and the belief that nothing is impossible. ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ reflects that spirit. I’m grateful to Rizwan Sajan and Danube, a brand that continually pushes boundaries,” Khan said at the launch.

Echoing the sentiment, Sajan said Shah Rukh Khan and Danube share a “parallel journey”, both having started modestly more than three decades ago, driven by passion and persistence.

“Shah Rukh transformed his dreams into a global legacy, a philosophy that resonates with Danube’s growth. ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ brings together these stories of determination and aspiration, standing as a global testament to vision, value and the power of dreaming without boundaries,” he said.

The tower will house more than 35 premium amenities, including a sky pool, a dedicated helipad for air taxis, valet services and exclusive executive lounges. Its strategic location offers proximity to major Dubai landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Airport and the Gold Souk.

With its signature one per cent monthly payment plan, Danube Properties said it aims to make premium real estate investments more accessible in Dubai while maintaining high standards of luxury and design.

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded by Rizwan Sajan in 1993, is among the UAE’s leading private real estate developers. The company has launched 41 projects to date, with 20 already delivered and the remaining developments at advanced stages of construction.