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Home / Diaspora / Shots fired at house in Punjabi-dominated Surrey Central in Canada

Shots fired at house in Punjabi-dominated Surrey Central in Canada

The incident occurs at around 2.50 am local time (3.20 pm IST) on April 13 near 95 Avenue and 127 Street; police find bullet damage on the house but say no one is injured and all occupants are safe

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:27 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Surrey Police Service is investigating a firing incident at a house in Surrey Central, an area in British Columbia heavily populated by Punjabis and Indo-Canadians.

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The incident occurred at around 2.50 am local time (3.20 pm IST) on April 13 near 95 Avenue and 127 Street. Police found bullet damage on the house but said no one was injured and all occupants were safe.

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Surrey Central is home to one of the largest concentrations of Punjabi and Sikh communities outside India, with Punjabi being widely spoken and numerous gurdwaras and South Asian businesses dotting the neighbourhood.

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The area has witnessed a worrying rise in targeted shootings and extortion-related violence in recent months, often affecting families from Punjab and other parts of north India.

The Surrey Police Major Crime Section, along with forensic teams, has started an investigation. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown. Police have appealed to the public for any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the probe.

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The latest incident has once again raised serious safety concerns among the large Punjabi diaspora in Canada.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Surrey Police non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 (File No. 26-34554) or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

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