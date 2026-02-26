Canada has softened its stance ahead of Mark Carney’s India visit, stating it no longer sees ongoing violent activities linked to India. This signals a potential improvement in India-Canada relations after a year of serious diplomatic tensions.

Shift in Canada’s position

Ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India, Canadian officials said they believe India is no longer linked to violent crimes in Canada.

A senior official stated there is confidence that such alleged activities are “not continuing”.

Background of diplomatic tensions

Relations worsened after the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Former PM Justin Trudeau had claimed there was “credible evidence” linking Indian agents to the killing — an allegation India strongly denied.

Both countries expelled diplomats, leading to a standoff.

Previous allegations

In 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had alleged that Indian agents were linked to the violent crimes and threats in Canada.

Now, officials say there is no sign of ongoing foreign interference tied to India.

Carney's upcoming India visit

Carney is set to visit Mumbai and New Delhi.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit is part of Canada’s effort to pursue a more pragmatic foreign policy and strengthen trade ties with India.

Security cooperation

Both countries recently agreed to appoint liaison officers to improve cooperation on criminal investigations.

Discussions between India’s NSA Ajit Doval and Canada’s NSA Nathalie Drouin focused on tackling issues like:

Fentanyl smuggling

Organised crime

Violent extremism

Cybercrime

Criticism and protests

The new assessment has drawn criticism from some Sikh activists. Moninder Singh, a religious leader in British Columbia, told the Star that Vancouver police recently warned him of an imminent threat to his life and that of his family. It was the fourth such warning he has received since Nijjar's killing, the Toronto Star reported.

Protests were also held on Parliament Hill by members of Sikhs for Justice, the group with which Nijjar was associated. Demonstrators condemned the government's renewed engagement with India and reiterated their advocacy for Khalistan.

Diplomatic reset

Former national security adviser Jody Thomas said that while Canada's intelligence was sufficient to assign accountability, the legal process differs from that of the United States, where allegations can be publicly detailed before trial. She maintained that security concerns remain "a live issue" requiring resolution.

Both governments appear to be moving towards a cautious diplomatic reset, balancing legal investigations with improved cooperation. With ANI inputs