Sikh man explains in ‘one word’ why he shunned his ‘American dream’ for Punjab

Sanjum Singh Dhaliwal, an Indian man, has posted online why he left the US and moved back to Punjab. He said the main reason was “community”.

He also spoke about the “ease of living”, living in Punjab which has far more than value than money.

He studied at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Many people asked him why he would leave California, which has nice weather and is seen as the “American dream.”

He spoke of two personal experiences. In the US, a government trash truck damaged his car. He said he did not get much help from the city or his insurance company.

Repair shops told him it would cost thousands of dollars. In the end, he and his friends fixed the car themselves for about $250.

In India, his car had an issue with the clutch. He called a mechanic at 1 p.m. The mechanic came by at 2 p.m., took the car, and fixed it the same day. The total cost was about $110. Dhaliwal said the mechanic focused on helping first and talking about money later. He felt less stress and more comfort.

He said no amount of money could match the hospitality and support he feels in Punjab. He wrote that his move was about “community, not the price difference.” Jokingly, he also added “Amritsar kulche” as his number one reason.

The video has started a debate online. Some people said the difference is because labor is cheaper in India, not because of community. Others said life in the US is stressful and expensive. One said that labor costs more in the US because workers are valued more.