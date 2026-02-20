Sikh man kidnapped in US, last seen with 3 unidentified people in California

Avtar Singh, 57, a Sikh man from Tracy, California, has gone missing in a suspected abduction.

Last seen on February 17, The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office described him as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds, and wearing light-colored traditional Sikh clothing.

CCTV footage showed him with three unidentified people near a white SUV, and authorities believe he may have entered the vehicle against his will.

Police responded to a missing person report around 8:52 p.m. on the 16000 block of West Grant Line Road.

The Sikh Coalition expressed that it is “deeply disturbed by the apparent abduction,” and confirmed that local Sikh leaders are coordinating with authorities. The organization urged anyone with information about Singh’s whereabouts to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not released further details.