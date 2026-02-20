DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Sikh man kidnapped in US, last seen with 3 unidentified people in California

Sikh man kidnapped in US, last seen with 3 unidentified people in California

CCTV footage showed him with three unidentified people near a white SUV, and authorities believe he may have entered the vehicle against his will.

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:22 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Avtar Singh, 57, a Sikh man from Tracy, California, has gone missing in a suspected abduction.

Advertisement

Last seen on February 17, The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office described him as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds, and wearing light-colored traditional Sikh clothing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CCTV footage showed him with three unidentified people near a white SUV, and authorities believe he may have entered the vehicle against his will.

Police responded to a missing person report around 8:52 p.m. on the 16000 block of West Grant Line Road.

Advertisement

The Sikh Coalition expressed that it is “deeply disturbed by the apparent abduction,” and confirmed that local Sikh leaders are coordinating with authorities. The organization urged anyone with information about Singh’s whereabouts to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not released further details.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts