A 35-year-old ride-share driver in Southern California is facing serious criminal charges following an alleged sexual assault involving a young passenger.

Authorities in Ventura County report that Simranjit Singh Sekhon, of Bakersfield, is accused of attacking a 21-year-old woman who was reportedly unconscious during the incident.

According to law enforcement, Sekhon picked up the victim outside a Thousand Oaks bar at approximately 1:00 am on November 27 to drive her home in Camarillo.

The victim, who had been drinking, reportedly fell asleep during the ride. After the trip should have ended, Sekhon allegedly continued driving the unconscious woman around Camarillo and sexually assaulted her.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Sekhon was arrested in Los Angeles County on December 15, 2025. He has been charged with rape of an unconscious person, with the aggravating factor of the victim being particularly vulnerable.

Sekhon appeared in court for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody with bail set at $500,000. His next court appearance, an early disposition conference, is scheduled for December 29 .