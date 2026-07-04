Skardu and the Sikhs: Four centuries of shared history

This past week we were on a mountain trekking tour of northern areas of Pakistan. After trekking to Nangama Valley near Khaplu, we stopped at the town of Skardu.

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While driving through Skardu, our jeep driver, Mohammad Ishaq, mentioned that there was a vibrant Sikh community here before 1947 and pointed to some of those neighbourhoods. This did not surprise us, but what did come as a surprise is when one of the locals we met, mentioned a place called "Asthan Nanak Pir" in the town center on a small hill. This led us to discover the lost 16th century Sikh roots of Skardu.

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Introduction

Skardu Valley, one of the most beautiful mountainous valleys in the world, is currently in the Baltistan Division of the Province of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. It lies north of Kashmir and northwest of Ladakh.

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Skardu city lies at the merging of the Shigar river with the Indus river - locally known as Sange Kha Bab or Sine Cho, meaning Lion River.

The valley is a part of the larger culturally rich Baltistan region. The native term "Baltiyul" has been Persianized as "Baltistan" (homeland of the Balti).

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Greek and Roman texts, as well as ancient Hindu scriptures dating back to the 3rd century, refer to the people of this region as the Dards. Seventh-century Chinese and 8th-century Arabic and Persian travelers referred to it as Palolo or Bolor in Arabic. It also appears in 10th-century Persian, 11th-century Kashmiri, and 16th-century Mughal writings.

The Baltistan region, of which Skardu is the most important valley, boasts a rich indigenous, Tibetan Buddhist, Shia Islamic, Sikh, and Hindu heritage.

Faith journey of Baltisan

The Baltistan region had numerous indigenous faiths that flourished here in ancient times. The indigenous religion of this region was Bonism or Bon Chos - Tibet’s oldest indigenous spiritual tradition, rooted in animism, shamanism, and nature worship. Two waves of Buddhist conversions occurred due to the conquest of the region between the 4th and 8th centuries.

The first wave of conversions occurred in the 4th century under the Patola Shahis, and the second expansion followed the Tibetan conquest of this region in the 8th century. Sufi Islam arrived here in the 14th century through preachers and not conquest.

Traveling Sufi preachers from Central Asia, especially Persia, began the transition of the local populace from Tibetan Buddhism to Islam. This led to the establishment of the Maqpon dynasty in Baltistan, led by a Raja.

The oldest surviving records of the natives of Baltistan are the rock carvings still found throughout the region, especially those depicting the Ibex goat.

The region's deep historical ties with Tibet, evident in Tibetan imagery in old mosques and secular buildings, highlight Skardu's unique cultural mosaic that continues to fascinate visitors and scholars alike.

An example is the large rock-cut image of a meditating Buddha at Manthal in Skardu, which has Tibetan inscriptions at its base. We visited this site and found the rock carving to be well preserved. It continues to stand tall as a testament to the multi faith past of Pakistan.

Even today, the Muslim Baltis use the Tibetan script to write the Balti spoken local language, which is about 30% Tibetan. Baltistan has long been referred to as "Little Tibet" because of its linguistic and cultural historical connections with Tibet.

Pre-partition Sikh connection

Compared with its Buddhist and Islamic heritage, the over four centuries of Sikh history in Skardu reflects a deep and enduring cultural legacy that deserves recognition and respect.

According to Sikh tradition, Siri Guru Nanak Sahib visited the city of Skardu with Bhai Mardana on their way back from Tibet around 1510 to 1515. A Gurdwara marking this visit still exists in part, and the local population refers to it as "Asthan Nanak Pir."

The entire Baltistan region came under the control of the Sikh Empire when it was conquered by the Dogra General Zorawar Singh in 1840 at the Battle of Kharpocho Fort. At that time, the Dogra empire was under the control of the Sikh Empire, with its capital at Lahore.

This continued until 1846, when the Dogra rulers became independent of the Sikh Empire but came under British rule. At that time, the Baltistan region was incorporated into the Princely State of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 1875, the fort of Ranbirgarh and its cantonment were established under Administrator Mehta Mangal, the local administrator under the Dogra Empire. He was followed by Bhai Kanga Singh, Rai Bahadar Pandit, Radha Kishan Kaul, and Lala Dhanpat Rai.

Starting in the late 19th century, the Dogra rulers began actively settling Sikhs from Punjab and Hindu traders from Jammu in the Baltistan region. This significantly expanded the Sikh presence in Skardu.

Influential Khatris settled here and helped commercial businesses flourish, leading to an expansion of Sikh settlements into the nearby valleys of Shigar, Khaplu, and Bilamik (meaning "eye of a wild cat") - the authors visited these three valleys last week. Elderly locals we met there fondly recall their Sikh and Hindu neighbors.

Our driver, a resident of Skardu, also informed us of two well-known Sikh families of Skardu city, Gangu and Lassu, who donated land around the early 20th century for the construction of two local Imam Bargahs (Shia places of mourning).

These two Sikh families, along with other Sikhs and Hindus, left in 1947 for India. The Shia Muslims of Gangupi and Lassupi Mohallas of Skardu city still fondly remember these Sikh families donating land for their Shia Imam Bargahs, where Shias annually mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his followers at the battle of Karbala in 680.

According to the 1941 census, Skardu and its surrounding areas were predominantly Muslim (over 99%) but also had a prosperous minority of Sikh and Khatri Hindu traders.

Post-partition developments

The upheaval of partition in 1947 led to the displacement of Sikhs and Hindus from Baltistan, leaving behind a rich heritage that many still remember with nostalgia and sorrow.

Local rebellions in 1947 resulted in both Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir being grouped into a single territorial unit, even though the two regions had very diverse histories, languages, and populations.

In 1949, under the Karachi Agreement, Gilgit-Baltistan was administratively separated from Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Since then, Gilgit-Baltistan has been a separate, distinct administrative entity.

The Gilgit-Baltistan region is now administered separately from Pakistan-administered Kashmir under Pakistan's federal administrative structure.

Sikh gurdwara of Skardu

We inquired from locals in Skardu city about "Asthan Nanak Pir" and were directed to go on the main road to the Polo ground. As we arrived at the Polo ground, we saw across from the street, a crumbling rectangular building on a small hill.

Marking the visit of Siri Guru Nanak and Bhai Mardana on their way back from Tibet (around 1510 to 1515) was a small gurdwara located on a small hill across from Kharpocho Fort and Polo ground. Till 1947, Sikhs referred to it as Gurdwara Chotta Nankania Sahib. Locals still refer to it as "Asthan Nanak Pir."

The gurdwara was built in the late 1800s and contained a Diwan Hall (for the Prakash of the Siri Guru Granth Sahib), a Langar Hall (a Sikh community kitchen), and a Dharamsal (an inn for travelers).

The Diwan Hall and Langar Hall have disappeared, while the Dharamsal still stands, but in shambles. The site is currently managed by Pakistan's Northern Light Infantry and is closed to the public.

Locals informed us of several shops attached to the Gurdwara on the street just below the complex, which are being used by local Muslim traders.

Visiting the gurdwara site was no easy emotional task. Its ruinous condition left a sad impression on our hearts.

Current status

There is no local Sikh population remaining in Skardu. The historic Sikh Gurdwara marking Guru Nanak's 16th-century visit is in shambles. The Diwan Hall and Langar Hall are completely gone, and only a part of the crumbling Dharamsala stands today.

Sometimes, Sikhs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or other regions of Pakistan visit Baltistan or temporarily relocate there for business. However, they too are largely unaware of the roots of the Sikh community in Skardu, dating back to the 16th century till 1947 - a span of over four centuries.