Spike in residential burglaries in Washington targeting Indian Americans: US Police

Washington, December 22

Police in the US state of Washington have reported a spike in organised residential burglaries primarily targeting the homes of Indian-American people over the past two weeks in pockets of the state, local media reports said.

The Snohomish County police have launched a search and are seeking the public's help to capture the burglars primarily targeting the homes of Indian-American people in the unincorporated Bothell area, the KOMO News channel reported on Thursday.

The Robbery and Burglary Unit (RBU) of the county has reported an increase in residential burglaries over the past two weeks, primarily targeting "Indian-American" victims, the report said.

The burglaries occurred during daylight hours, and the RBU believes the suspects are part of a larger organised group operating throughout the region.

Detectives are asking people in the area of the burglaries to share any surveillance video or pictures they may have of these suspects.

“I felt like this neighbourhood was very safe like when we moved in, but right now it doesn't feel so,” said Anu, a new mother who moved to the area just a few months ago.

“We have a dog, but I'm thinking about getting one more dog, a guard dog, to make ourselves safer,” Anu's husband Ram said.

He told the KOMO News that they had now added non-lethal weapons like pepper spray to their home security arsenal, on top of security cameras, which he said they spent thousands of dollars on.

“As most of the Indian-Americans are not citizens, they might not carry a weapon, which could be the reason that they're being targeted,” said Ram.

On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office released photos of suspects who, investigators say, are responsible for breaking into people's homes in the Canyon Creek area.

The report said that detectives also encouraged everyone to take precautions, secure valuables, and ensure all windows, sliding doors and access points are locked.

