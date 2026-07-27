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Home / Diaspora / Sri Lankan court denies bail to Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra

Sri Lankan court denies bail to Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra

He was arrested earlier this month in connection with an alleged match-fixing case

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PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 08:24 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A Sri Lankan court on Monday refused bail to two Indian nationals, including Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra, who were arrested earlier this month in connection with an alleged match-fixing case.

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Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa, who were remanded in custody on July 17 until July 31, had sought early bail before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S Bodaragama.

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Their counsel, KWS Fernando, pleaded for bail on the grounds that both accused were unwell. However, the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that investigations by Sri Lanka Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports were still underway.

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The magistrate rejected the bail application, allowing the remand order to continue.

The alleged corruption complaint was lodged by Sri Lanka internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage. The court was informed that two additional local players had also joined the complaint.

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The Lanka Premier League, featuring five franchises and 24 matches, is being held from July 17 to August 8.

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