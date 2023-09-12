 Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home : The Tribune India

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Why do India and Canadian PM Trudeau do not share the best of relations

Justin Trudeau. Reuters



Chandigarh, September 12

Stranded in India after the G-20 Summit along with son Xavier Trudeau (who has “lately been in the spotlight due to his appearances at international events") and his country’s delegation following a technical glitch in his aircraft, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reported to have “stayed in his room” in the Lalit Hotel.

According to reports, he also did not have any engagement with the Indian government. “The MEA confirmed that they did not receive any request for any other official engagements. There was also no indication of any official engagement at or by the Canadian High Commission,” according to news agencies.

Prime Minister Nerandra Modi's "frosty welcome" and the technical glitch in the aeroplane also resulted in criticism from the Conservative Party in Canada. Apart from scathing observations by the party, leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre slammed him saying: “Now Trudeau gets to experience the same flight delays he has imposed on Canadians through his mismanagement of federal airports.”

The Canadian delegation was scheduled to return on Sunday after the two-day G20 Summit in India. 

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar saw him off on Tuesday afternoon.

Trudeau and India

Clearly, India and Canadian PM Trudeau do not share the best of diplomatic relations. 

Trudeau, too, has been silent on X since his last tweet on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US.

Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Friday and was received by Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He, however, cut a slightly forlorn figure compared to his high-profile presence at other multilateral events and also the warm welcome accorded by PM Modi to other world leaders.

South Block talked tough and did not appreciate Trudeau’s near dismissal of Khalistani separatist activity by stating during media interaction that it was a “small group” of people and that Ontario would continue to safeguard “freedom of expression”.

“Obviously Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, peaceful protest. That’s something that’s extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence, to push back against hatred. 

“It’s important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada,” he told the media in India.

Even while Trudeau was in India for the G20 summit, Khalistani secessionists held a ‘referendum’ in Surrey.

Pro-Khalistan stance

PM Modi’s frosty handshake when he met for a “pull-aside” with Trudeau was noticed as compared to the warmth he showed while meeting other leaders.

In his talks with Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit, PM Modi conveyed to Trudeau India’s strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada that were promoting secessionism, inciting violence against its diplomats and threatening the Indian community there.

He also mentioned that a relationship based on “mutual respect and trust” was essential for the progress of the India-Canada relationship, as per the MEA.

“PM Modi highlighted that India-Canada relations were anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

“The nexus of such (anti-India) forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats,” as per the statement.

Trudeau was not spotted at the President’s gala dinner on Saturday.

The Canadian PM said India was an important partner in a range of sectors.

“India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada on everything from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for the citizens,” he said.

Trudeau’s first visit in 2018

The fact is PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart did not hold a formal bilateral meeting during the G-20.

The visit, in fact, was a reminder of his highly forgettable first official visit to India in 2018 when he received a similar cold shoulder from PM Modi. Accompanied by his family, Trudeau was received by a junior minister when he landed in New Delhi.

In the past couple of months, major anti-India incidents involving Khalistani separatists have been reported in Canada.

Trudeau has seemingly not taken any strong action against what is now being called by observers as “new resurgence of Khalistani activism” in Canada—the most popular country for migration from India, especially Punjab.

Heading a minority government, Trudeau needs the support of NDP headed by Jagmeet Singh ‘Jimmy’ Dhaliwal to survive.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) won 24 seats in 2021, making it critical for the survival of the Trudeau government. This may be among the reasons why Trudeau cannot afford to antagonise “someone who is a known Khalistani supporter”, say observers.  

 

