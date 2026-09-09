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Home / Diaspora / Suspended cop Kal Dosanjh, lawyer question VPD’s probe into multimillion-dollar fraud case

Suspended cop Kal Dosanjh, lawyer question VPD’s probe into multimillion-dollar fraud case

#WebSpecial: Dosanjh faces nine charges, including fraud, theft and breach of trust

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:21 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Image credit: Facebook/@Kal Dosanjh
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Questions have been raised over the Vancouver Police Department’s (VPD) decision to investigate one of its own officers after veteran constable and KidsPlay Foundation founder Kalwinder ‘Kal’ Dosanjh was charged in an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud case.

Dosanjh, a 26-year member of the force, was arrested in Surrey on September 3 following a covert investigation that police said had lasted more than two years. Police said 19 investors had reported losses exceeding $3 million between 2017 and 2025.

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VPD Chief Steve Rai said at a news conference on last Friday that Dosanjh faces nine charges, including fraud, theft and breach of trust. Dosanjh, 50, most recently posted as a motorcycle traffic officer, has been suspended with pay.

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He has since been released on bail and is not in custody. His bail conditions include reporting to a bail supervisor, surrendering his passport and having no contact with the alleged victims.

His lawyer, Joven Narwal, KC, questioned the decision to have the VPD investigate one of its own members, raising concerns about the independence and objectivity of the probe.

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“That raises legitimate concerns about investigative independence, objectivity and the safeguards used when a police department investigates one of its own members,” Narwal said.

Dosanjh has denied the allegations and said he would fully defend himself in court. In a statement, he described the situation as “a difficult time” for his family and thanked the community for its support.

He urged the public to respect the presumption of innocence and allow the legal process to take its course.

The case has also spilled into Surrey municipal politics. Dosanjh’s wife, Sandy, who has withdrawn from the Surrey council elections, defended her husband, saying he had committed no crime and suggesting the charges were brought only after her candidacy was announced.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the charges. Dosanjh’s co-accused, Sarabjit Singh Gill, faces six counts of fraud and theft. The alleged offences took place between December 2017 and July 2025 in Vancouver, Surrey and other parts of British Columbia.

Dosanjh previously served as a senior detective in the VPD’s Financial Crimes Unit. He founded KidsPlay in 2015 with the aim of steering youth away from gangs and drugs through sports and mentorship programmes.

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