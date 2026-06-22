Thousands of devotees participated in a grand Nagar Kirtan organised in Subodia, Italy on Sunday, as the Sikh community came together to mark the occasion with religious fervour and community service. The procession, which is annually organised for the past 24 years, witnessed an overwhelming response from the sangat.

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Held under the aegis of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Subodia, along with local religious and social organisations, the Nagar Kirtan drew more than 5,000 devotees from Subodia and nearby areas. Men, women, elderly persons and children joined the procession, which passed through the town amid the recitation of Gurbani and devotional hymns.

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The atmosphere remained charged with spirituality as devotees paid obeisance and participated in the religious event. Committee members and volunteers made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

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A major highlight of the Nagar Kirtan was the spirit of seva displayed by the local community.

More than 50 langar and refreshment stalls were set up along the route, where food, sweets, fruits and cold drinks were served to devotees and visitors throughout the day. Volunteers remained actively engaged in serving the sangat.

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Members of the organising committee, including Kulwinder Singh, Inderjit Kaur, Manjit Singh, Manjit Singh Nagra among others supervised the arrangements and thanked volunteers, donors and local residents for their support.

The organisers said that the Nagar Kirtan has been held every year for the last 24 years and has grown into one of the largest religious gatherings in the area. They said the event reflected the Sikh values of faith, humility, service and brotherhood.

The programme concluded peacefully, with organisers expressing gratitude to the sangat for maintaining discipline and participating in large numbers.