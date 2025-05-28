Three Punjab men go missing in Iran, families say they have been kidnapped

Three Indian nationals from Punjab have been reported missing in Iran since May 1, prompting the Indian Embassy in Tehran to seek immediate assistance from Iranian authorities to locate them and ensure their safety. The missing individuals have been identified as Hushanpreet Singh from Sangrur, Jaspal Singh from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar), and Amritpal Singh from Hoshiarpur.

According to family members, the three men were promised passage to Australia via a Dubai-Iran route by an agent based in Punjab, who assured them of accommodation in Iran before onward travel. However, shortly after landing in Iran, the men were allegedly kidnapped. The kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for their release and sent the family a disturbing video showing the three men tied up with yellow ropes, with blood dripping from their arms.

Since May 11, the families have had no direct contact with the victims, and communication has been limited to calls made through the kidnappers’ phones. The agent from Hoshiarpur, who arranged the travel for the men, is reportedly missing, further complicating the situation.

The Indian Embassy released a statement on X, saying that family members of the missing individuals had informed the Embassy about their disappearance. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, requesting that the missing Indians be urgently traced and their safety ensured. The Embassy is also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made.

As the Indian government continues to press for swift action to locate its missing citizens, Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the disappearances.