3 Punjabi youths held for 'senselessly' killing elderly couple in Canada

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 17

The department of Abbotsford Police has charged three Punjabi youths with the murder of Abbotsford couple. The couple was allegedly killed in May.

The three men have been charged with the murders of Arnold and Joanne De Jong, from May 2022 in Abbotsford, said a release by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

It was on May 9 at around 10:26 a.m., Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a residence in the 33600-block of Arcadian Way at which time two adults were found deceased.

AbbyPD patrol members confirmed the deaths as being suspicious and IHIT was called in to investigate. The victims were identified as 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, 76- year-old Joanne De Jong, of Abbotsford. IHIT continue to work closely in partnership with AbbyPD to further the investigation.

On December 16, IHIT investigators, along with members of AbbyPD, arrested three Punjabi suspects for the murders of Joanna and Arnold De Jong. Two charges of first degree murder have been laid against 20-year old Gurkaran Singh, 22-year old Abhijeet Singh and 22-year-old Khushveer Toor.

All three men reside in Surrey.

"Today we are a step closer to finding justice for Mr and Mrs De Jong. Their senseless murders shook our community to the core," says Abbotsford Police Department Chief Serr.

"I am grateful for the tireless efforts of IHIT, our AbbyPD Major Crime, Patrol, Forensic Identification and plainclothes teams to secure these charges."