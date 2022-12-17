3 Punjabi youths held for 'senselessly' killing elderly couple in Canada

Jupinderjeet Singh
Chandigarh, December 17
The department of Abbotsford Police has charged three Punjabi youths with the murder of Abbotsford couple. The couple was allegedly killed in May.
The three men have been charged with the murders of Arnold and Joanne De Jong, from May 2022 in Abbotsford, said a release by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).
It was on May 9 at around 10:26 a.m., Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a residence in the 33600-block of Arcadian Way at which time two adults were found deceased.
AbbyPD patrol members confirmed the deaths as being suspicious and IHIT was called in to investigate. The victims were identified as 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, 76- year-old Joanne De Jong, of Abbotsford. IHIT continue to work closely in partnership with AbbyPD to further the investigation.
On December 16, IHIT investigators, along with members of AbbyPD, arrested three Punjabi suspects for the murders of Joanna and Arnold De Jong. Two charges of first degree murder have been laid against 20-year old Gurkaran Singh, 22-year old Abhijeet Singh and 22-year-old Khushveer Toor.
All three men reside in Surrey.
"Today we are a step closer to finding justice for Mr and Mrs De Jong. Their senseless murders shook our community to the core," says Abbotsford Police Department Chief Serr.
"I am grateful for the tireless efforts of IHIT, our AbbyPD Major Crime, Patrol, Forensic Identification and plainclothes teams to secure these charges."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess
The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...
Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'
Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...
BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress
‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...
Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder
Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...