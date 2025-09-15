Trump calls slain Indian-origin motel manager ‘well-respected’

US President Donald Trump has described the Indian-origin motel manager brutally beheaded in Dallas as a “well-respected person” and said the accused in the case will be charged with first-degree murder.

Trump slams immigration policy after Indian-origin motel manager’s murder in Dallas

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed last week at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old undocumented Cuban immigrant with a violent criminal history.

In his first comments on the heinous killing, Trump blamed his predecessor President Joe Biden's immigration policies, calling the attacker an “illegal alien” who should have been deported.

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an illegal alien from Cuba who should have never been in our country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

He said the criminal, who is in custody, “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree.”

The US president added that the accused in the case was previously arrested for “terrible crimes”, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into the homeland under “incompetent” former president Biden because Cuba did not want “such an evil person in their country”.

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is over under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in making America safe again,” he said.