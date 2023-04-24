Two Indian expats killed in separate accidents in UAE: Report

Dubai, April 24
Two Indian expats died in separate transport accidents during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the UAE, a media report said.
Sharjah-based Abhilash, 38, had gone boating with his colleagues in Khor Fakkan when the accident took place, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.
Three other people, including a child, were injured in the accident with at least one of them in critical condition, the Sharjah Police said on Monday.
There were 16 passengers on the boat when the accident took place, the report said, not mentioning the exact date or time of the accident.
Abhilash's body is presently being kept at the mortuary in Khor Fakkan Hospital. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
In another accident, Subeesh Chozhiyamparambath, 35, from Kerala was killed and two others severely injured when a car in which they were travelling crashed in Al Mafraq area of Abu Dhabi.
Subeesh from Palakkad was travelling from Al Samha to Mussafah for Eid shopping when he met with the accident on April 20.
An Abu Dhabi resident for the past two years, Subeesh worked at a landscaping company, and died exactly a month before turning 36 years-old.
"It was a multiple-car crash in the Al Mafraq area. Subeesh along with two others were sitting in the back seat. The car they were travelling in was hit. Subeesh is no more," his cousin told Khaleej Times.
Of the two people travelling with Subeesh, one person has been admitted to the ICU with severe injuries, and another has sustained minor wounds.
"Subeesh got engaged. He was making plans to get married once he returned sometime later this year," said a relative, adding that the Indian Embassy helped them finish necessary paperwork for repatriation.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi pays tributes to SAD patriarch in Chandigarh, says it was a 'personal loss'
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
Preliminary probe needed before FIR is registered on allegations of wrestlers: Delhi Police to Supreme Court
SC says Delhi Police may put forth its views on April 28 whe...
Consider leaving questions raised in same-sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre to Supreme Court
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for the Centre