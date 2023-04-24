Two Indian expats killed in separate accidents in UAE: Report

Dubai, April 24

Two Indian expats died in separate transport accidents during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the UAE, a media report said.

Sharjah-based Abhilash, 38, had gone boating with his colleagues in Khor Fakkan when the accident took place, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

Three other people, including a child, were injured in the accident with at least one of them in critical condition, the Sharjah Police said on Monday.

There were 16 passengers on the boat when the accident took place, the report said, not mentioning the exact date or time of the accident.

Abhilash's body is presently being kept at the mortuary in Khor Fakkan Hospital. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

In another accident, Subeesh Chozhiyamparambath, 35, from Kerala was killed and two others severely injured when a car in which they were travelling crashed in Al Mafraq area of Abu Dhabi.

Subeesh from Palakkad was travelling from Al Samha to Mussafah for Eid shopping when he met with the accident on April 20.

An Abu Dhabi resident for the past two years, Subeesh worked at a landscaping company, and died exactly a month before turning 36 years-old.

"It was a multiple-car crash in the Al Mafraq area. Subeesh along with two others were sitting in the back seat. The car they were travelling in was hit. Subeesh is no more," his cousin told Khaleej Times.

Of the two people travelling with Subeesh, one person has been admitted to the ICU with severe injuries, and another has sustained minor wounds.

"Subeesh got engaged. He was making plans to get married once he returned sometime later this year," said a relative, adding that the Indian Embassy helped them finish necessary paperwork for repatriation.

IANS