Two Indian-origin men plead guilty to drug trafficking in US

Both Bhula and Patel have pleaded guilty to one count each of maintaining a drug-involved premise

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New York, July 23

Two Indian-origin men have pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges arising from a drug trafficking venture run out of a motel in the US.

Kamal Bhula, 44, of Albuquerque, and Pragneshkumar “Pete” Patel, 36, of Montgomery, Alabama are among the three charged for maintaining a drug-involved premise at a motel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Both Bhula and Patel have pleaded guilty to one count each of maintaining a drug-involved premise, the Attorney's Office of New Mexico said in a statement on Monday.

The third accused, Jonathan Craft, 36, of Albuquerque, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The release dated July 17 said that Bhula and Craft will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

A federal grand jury indicted Bhula and Craft on June 20, 2019. Patel was indicted on November 5, 2019.

According to court records, Patel owned the Best Choice Inn at 7640 Central Avenue SE and was the on-site manager from September 2017 to March 2018, when Bhula leased the property from Patel and took over as the on-site manager.

Craft lived and worked at Best Choice Inn, claiming to be in charge when Bhula was away.

Craft sold drugs from his room, permitted others to do the same, and permitted individuals to use drugs on the premises. Craft also unlawfully possessed a firearm.

Bhula and Patel allowed drug trafficking at the motel and personally observed and profited from those who used controlled substances on the premises.

At sentencing, Bhula, Craft and Patel each face up to 20 years in prison, the release added.

 

 

