Two Telangana women, on US job hunt, killed in California car crash
Pullakhandu Meghana and Kadiyala Bhavana both from Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district had gone to the USA for higher studies
A car accident in California has claimed the lives of two young women from Telangana, Pullakhandam Meghana Rani and Kadiyala Bhavana, both 24, who were pursuing their dreams in the US. The accident occurred while they were returning from a trip with friends. The incident has left their families and community in shock.
Meghana, affectionately known as Chikki, and Bhavana were close friends and roommates in California. They had recently completed their Master's degrees and were seeking employment opportunities. Meghana's father, Nageshwara Rao, runs a Mee-Seva centre in Garla, while Bhavana's father serves as the Deputy Sarpanch of Mulkanoor village.
Local authorities in the US have launched an investigation into the accident, and efforts are underway to bring the mortal remains back to India. A GoFundMe page (link below) has been set up to support Meghana's family with repatriation expenses. “Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give my sister a dignified farewell and will mean more to us than words can express,” the page reads.
Bringing Meghana Rani Home for Her Final Journey to India
Help Us Bring Bhavana Chowdary Kadiyala Back Home to Rest
