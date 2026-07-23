UK-based Punjab youth meet Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj, seek aid to return to India

During his recent visit to the UK, several young men and women from Punjab and Haryana, who wish to return to India, met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj at Southall during a special interaction facilitated by the United Sikhs organisation.

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The youths explained that immigration agents in India had defrauded them of lakhs of rupees and sent them to the UK through improper and illegal means. As a result, not only had their parents’ hard-earned money been wasted, but their futures had also been jeopardised. They said that due to the lack of valid documents and visas, the UK authorities are no longer allowing them to stay legally. Consequently, they are unable to secure employment, making survival in the country extremely difficult.

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Bibi Narpinder Kaur informed Jathedar Gargaj that United Sikhs has established a dedicated weekly assistance counter at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall (Park Avenue) to help people with immigration and other important matters. She said the organisation regularly receives cases of individuals who voluntarily wish to return to India in coordination with the UK and Indian governments, such individuals are assisted in returning to India at government expense.

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Addressing youth in distress, Jathedar Gargaj suggested them never to sell their land in Punjab. Instead, he advised them to return home, work hard, and lead their lives in accordance with ‘Gurmat’ (Guru’s wisdom) principles. He also called upon governments to create meaningful employment opportunities within the country so that young people are not compelled to seek uncertain futures abroad.

Following the meeting, the management of the gurdwara and representatives of United Sikhs honoured Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj.