UK PM Burnham appoints Indian-origin Gautam Rangarajan as Expert Advisor

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appointed a leading Indian-origin strategist and media executive to the role of Expert Advisor on Structure and Process.

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Gautam Rangarajan, a former BBC strategist and musician, takes charge at 10 Downing Street this week in the newly created role.

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“Gautam Rangarajan has been appointed as an Expert Advisor on Structure and Process.

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“Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation,” reads the brief announcement from the UK PM’s office.

Burnham, who took charge as Labour Party leader and PM last month, has set out his vision to do things differently, starting with the launch of No. 10 North in Manchester as a symbol of his devolution agenda across all regions of the country.

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In his first few weeks in office, he realigned certain government departments from those under his predecessor, Keir Starmer, with the Department for Business and Trade taking on a wider remit as the new Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

Burnham also established a new Office for the PM and Cabinet (OPMC), led by Cabinet Office Minister Louise Haigh and Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo.

“To ensure the centre of government is focused on our top strategic priorities, the Prime Minister is creating an Office for the Prime Minister and the Cabinet (OPMC), which will house No. 10 [Downing Street], No. 10 North and teams within the Cabinet Office directly serving the Prime Minister and Cabinet,” Baroness Angela Smith, Leader of the House of Lords, informed Parliament last month.

While the details around his role remain scant, Rangarajan is expected to be instrumental in this planned transformation at the heart of the British government.

On his social media profile, the senior executive describes himself as an experienced strategist and creative content producer with over 20 years of experience in media, creative industries and public service broadcasting.

He highlights his skills as: “Specialist in strategy development in fast-changing markets, audiences and technologies. Proven expertise leading large-scale change initiatives, driving organisational growth, and negotiating high-stakes policy and financial agreements.

“Adept at building relationships with complex sets of stakeholders, including government bodies and regulators, while innovating at scale and staying ahead of global media trends. Recognised for guiding businesses through highly complex problems, major operational transformation and financial challenges while consistently delivering value.”

Rangarajan highlights his passion for delivering “meaningful impact at scale”, besides being a professional choral singer and music producer.

The announcements come during the course of the parliamentary summer recess this month, a period Burnham has set aside for a nationwide tour as he rolls out a series of so-called “everyday fixes” to help ease the rising cost of living for families across the UK.

On Wednesday, he chaired an emergency ministerial Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting in response to the UK’s extreme heatwave, which has triggered wildfires and drought conditions across swathes of the country.

Burnham issued a “loud and clear message” that people must take the greatest possible care when they are out in the countryside, “both in terms of cigarettes, but also those temporary barbecues that we know are causing risk of fires”.