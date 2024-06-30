UK PM Sunak seeks blessings at London’s Neasden Temple on campaign trail

London, June 30
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty on the last weekend of the General Election campaign prayed at London’s iconic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple.
The couple was greeted with loud cheers as its convoy drove into the grand temple grounds on Saturday evening and went on to perform puja guided by the priests.
After a tour of the grand temple complex and interaction with volunteers and community leaders, cricket fan Sunak began his address to the congregation with a reference to India’s winning the T20 World Cup before speaking about the inspiration he draws from his faith.
“I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” he said.
“I was proud to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on the ‘Bhagavad Gita’. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully.
“That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents and that is how I live my life; and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service,” Sunak said.
