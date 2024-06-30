 UK PM Sunak seeks blessings at London’s Neasden Temple on campaign trail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • UK PM Sunak seeks blessings at London’s Neasden Temple on campaign trail

UK PM Sunak seeks blessings at London’s Neasden Temple on campaign trail

Couple greeted with loud cheers

UK PM Sunak seeks blessings at London’s Neasden Temple on campaign trail

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty visit BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, Britain, on June 29, 2024. Dan Kitwood/Pool via Reuters



PTI

London, June 30

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty on the last weekend of the General Election campaign prayed at London’s iconic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple.

The couple was greeted with loud cheers as its convoy drove into the grand temple grounds on Saturday evening and went on to perform puja guided by the priests.

After a tour of the grand temple complex and interaction with volunteers and community leaders, cricket fan Sunak began his address to the congregation with a reference to India’s winning the T20 World Cup before speaking about the inspiration he draws from his faith.

“I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” he said.

“I was proud to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on the ‘Bhagavad Gita’. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully.

“That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents and that is how I live my life; and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service,” Sunak said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

3
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

4
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

5
Himachal

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

6
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

7
Jalandhar

Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

8
India

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

9
India

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after World Cup triumph

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win; thanks Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

Congratulates Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and la...

India’s first T20 World champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Gavaskar, all hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

India’s first T20 world champion skipper Dhoni leads the cho...

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

‘The Wall’ crumbles after emotions take charge at the end of...

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Sin...


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue