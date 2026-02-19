UK police appeal to women from Indian community after man is convicted of rape

The Metropolitan Police on Thursday issued an appeal directed specifically at women from the Indian community based in south-west London after a 37-year-old man was convicted of rape and a series of sexual offences by a UK court.

Gurwinder Singh was convicted of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault and one count of common assault at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday and will be sentenced in April.

Following their investigation, Met Police detectives believe the scale of Singh's crimes may be much wider and many other women may have been victims of similar offences.

"They are particularly keen to hear from women in the Indian community who live in the Hayes or Southall area, as they believe he may have targeted a specific community," the Met Police said in a statement on behalf of the detectives investigating the case.

"However, detectives are keeping an open mind and are appealing to anyone who may have met or spoken to Singh online, or anyone who has any information about his offending," they said.

Singh's conviction follows a report by a woman in June last year of being raped at a hotel in Paddington, west London. She told police that she had been given the contact details of someone who could help her find a job and began communicating with them via WhatsApp to find out more.

"The victim in this case has shown incredible courage in coming forward and disclosing what happened to her. It is thanks to her bravery that Singh has been convicted and is unable to cause further harm," said Detective Constable Lydia Webb, who led the investigation.

"We believe that there may be other women who have been subject to Singh's crimes and we want to provide reassurance that any reports will be fully investigated and dealt with sensitively and with compassion.

"We recognise that coming forward can be a daunting experience, but would encourage victim-survivors to speak with us so they can get the support and help they very much deserve. All victims of sexual assault are given anonymity for life," she said.

It emerged in court that Singh's victim thought she was in contact with a woman, who claimed to be able to secure her shifts as a care worker. She was given an address in Paddington and told to meet there to help look after a sportsman with serious injuries.

At the train station, she was met by a man who said he was a care assistant who would be working alongside her. They travelled together to a hotel, where the man left her in a room and said the patient would arrive soon.

"Shortly afterwards, the same man returned to the room, claiming he was the 'sportsman' and undressed, telling her he needed a massage. She refused to do so, and he then became physically violent before assaulting and raping her," the Met Police said.

"The victim managed to run out of the hotel. where two members of the public saw her in distress and helped her into a taxi.

"Later that same evening, she received a call from the same person who had arranged the job, telling her the whole incident had been recorded and would 'go viral' if she reported it to anyone. Despite these warnings, she bravely reported the incident to police the following day," the police said.

The police investigation tracked Singh down to the same hotel in August last year, where he was arrested and a search of his home led to the seizure of nine devices, which were forensically examined.

The police added: "On downloading the data, it quickly became evident that the woman arranging the employment was in fact Singh, and that he had pretended to be a woman to gain the victim's trust.

"Investigative work has shown that Singh booked rooms at the same hotel on more than 100 occasions between December 2024 and August 2025, and that he had conversations with many other women pretending he could help find them work. Officers are working to speak to those who have had contact with Singh on WhatsApp, but are also appealing for others to come forward following Singh's conviction."

The police have appealed to any other "victim-survivors" impacted by Singh to contact independent charities such as Rape Crisis for expert guidance and support, if they do not wish to approach the police directly.