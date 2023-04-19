US becoming India’s biggest trading partner is testament to bilateral ties, says Raja Krishnamoorthi

Washington, April 19
The United States' becoming India's largest trading partner is testament to the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two democracies, an Indian-American Congressman said on Tuesday.
“The rapid growth of trade between the United States and India is a testament to the ties between our democracies growing stronger as our partnership increases both the prosperity and the security of our nations and the broader world,” Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.
“Even as the United States has become India's largest trading partner, it is essential that we continue to recognise the enormous potential for further growth to strengthen both of our economies and create American jobs,” Krishnamoorthi said in response to recent news that the US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner in 2022-23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan
Government sources say the ground situation in that country ...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu