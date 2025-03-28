US cancels 2,000 Indian visa appointments due to fraud

In what were called fraud-related activities, over 2,000 visa applications from India were canceled by the US embassy.

The embassy on Wednesday said it had detected major violations in the appointment system by "bad actors" or bots and suspended their accounts.

“The Consular Team India is cancelling about 2,000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies,” the US Embassy wrote in a post on X.

“Effective immediately, we are cancelling these appointments and suspending the associated accounts' scheduling privileges,” it added.

B1 and B2 visas, meant for business and tourism, have seen significant backlogs in recent years. In 2022-23, waiting times ranged from 800 to 1,000 days, prompting the US to open visa appointments for Indian applicants in Frankfurt and Bangkok.

Beyond business and tourism visas, student visa denials have also surged. In FY 23-24 (October 2023 - September 2024), the US received 6.79 lakh applications for F-1 student visas, rejecting 2.79 lakh of them. This was a 41 per cent rejection rate, a sharp increase from the previous year when 36 per cent of 6.99 lakh applications were denied, reports NDTV.

In 2014, the rejection rate was 15 per cent, which has now nearly tripled. The total number of visas approved has also declined, impacting universities and international students.

Though country-specific rejection rates are not officially disclosed, reports suggest that Indian students faced a 38 per cent drop in student visas issued in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.