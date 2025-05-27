DT
Home / Diaspora / US issues new warning to International students, stay in school or 'visa will be revoked'

US issues new warning to International students, stay in school or 'visa will be revoked'

The US has become stricter about visa rules, and many students are at risk of being sent back to their home countries
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:29 PM May 27, 2025 IST
The United States issued another warning for International students on Tuesday, including those from India.

In a fresh warning, the US Embassy in India’s official statement read, “If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues.”

Under the Trump administration, the US has become stricter about visa rules, and many students are at risk of being sent back to their home countries.

